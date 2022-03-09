 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education notes
Education notes

Education notes

Dean’s honor list

Charles Douthit of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s academic honor list (minimum 3.7 GPA with no grade lower than a C) for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University’s School of Music in Waco, Texas.

Spring break trip

Arthur Schevey of Mooresville will spend spring break serving others through James Madison University’s Alternative Spring Break program. Schevey, a computer science major at the university located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, will travel to Port St. Joe, Florida, to volunteer with St. Joseph Bay.

The student-led ASB trips will take place from March 12-19. Each trip focuses on a social issue, such as homelessness, resettlement, environmentalism or community wellness in a specific region. Approximately 60 students will embark on seven spring break trips around the country and will spend the week living simply, focused on service in their destination community, but also on teamwork and reflection within their group.

