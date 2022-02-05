Education notes

President’s list honors
Brandon Ellerby and Kennedy Nicholls, both of Mooresville, and Candace Rhodes of Troutman were named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the 2021 fall semester at Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone.
Haley Stroup of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list (minimum 3.9 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Amir Abou Mayaleh of Mooresville was named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the 2021 fall semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
Olivia Magazu of Mooresville was named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.
On the dean’s list
Matthew Elder of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Juliana Aponte, Kannon Frady and Corey Huntz, all of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone.
Amanda Castagnaro of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Four students from Mooresville have been named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina. They are Nicholas Burge, Ian Morel, Emma Schmid and Adeline Wiggins.
Alissa Martin of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
Three Mooresville students have been named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill. They are Dawson McKinley Connell, Samuel Thomas Brooks and Megan Rose Walters.
Sarah Frasso and Paige Sanossian, both of Mooresville, and Megan Cresci of Troutman, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Austin Robinson of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division are recognized by being named on the dean’s list.
Kinnon Rockness of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2021 fall semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Tara Anne Grogan of Cleveland has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.40 GPA) for the 2021 fall semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
Maegan Bellassai of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
Roman Magazu of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2021 fall semester at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.