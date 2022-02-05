Education notes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amanda Castagnaro of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Four students from Mooresville have been named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina. They are Nicholas Burge, Ian Morel, Emma Schmid and Adeline Wiggins.

Alissa Martin of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.

Three Mooresville students have been named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill. They are Dawson McKinley Connell, Samuel Thomas Brooks and Megan Rose Walters.

Sarah Frasso and Paige Sanossian, both of Mooresville, and Megan Cresci of Troutman, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.