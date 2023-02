President’s list honors

Delaney Brown of Mooresville was named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.

On the dean’s list

Anders Kikut of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.