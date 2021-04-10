Education notes

Scholarship recipient
Jessica Edmondson of Mooresville, a student at Central Penn College, was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship by the college’s Education Foundation during the spring 2021 term.
Edmondson is majoring in corporate communications at the career-focused institution located in Summerdale, Pennsylvania.
Senate youth program
Samuel Oliver Hiner, of Mooresville, represented North Carolina during the 59th annual United States Senate Youth Program Washington Week, which was held online March 14-17. Hiner and Gabriel Schule, of Charlotte, were selected from the among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation who each received a $10,000 scholarship for undergraduate study.
Sam Hiner, who previously attended South Iredell High School as part of the IB program, is currently enrolled as a senior at the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics. He founded and leads an advocacy group, NC for Better Government, which advocates for good-government policy to the North Carolina General Assembly. This has led to legislation created by his group being introduced in the North Carolina Senate.
Hiner has been involved in community service initiatives such as Red Cross blood drives and programming a website to help his local school district make data entry easier for the Exceptional Children’s department. He also works with the Borgen Project, a national campaign working to make poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy. He believes that legislatures have the power to improve lives and wants to become involved in the legislative process and serve others.
Auxiliary scholarships
The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is taking applications until April 23 for need-based/academic scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors in a medically-related service area. The scholarships are intended to encourage the study and participation in medical professions.
Applications are available online and may be downloaded from the hospital’s website at LNRMC.com under the “About” tab. Click on “Volunteer Opportunities” 2021 Auxiliary Scholarships or inquire with local high school guidance counselors. Candidates must complete an application form and provide documentation of acceptance into an accredited health care education program.