Education notes

Scholarship recipient

Jessica Edmondson of Mooresville, a student at Central Penn College, was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship by the college’s Education Foundation during the spring 2021 term.

Edmondson is majoring in corporate communications at the career-focused institution located in Summerdale, Pennsylvania.

Senate youth program

Samuel Oliver Hiner, of Mooresville, represented North Carolina during the 59th annual United States Senate Youth Program Washington Week, which was held online March 14-17. Hiner and Gabriel Schule, of Charlotte, were selected from the among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation who each received a $10,000 scholarship for undergraduate study.

Sam Hiner, who previously attended South Iredell High School as part of the IB program, is currently enrolled as a senior at the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics. He founded and leads an advocacy group, NC for Better Government, which advocates for good-government policy to the North Carolina General Assembly. This has led to legislation created by his group being introduced in the North Carolina Senate.