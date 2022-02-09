 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education notes
Education note

Education notes

On the dean’s list

Five students from Mooresville have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. They are Emily George, Nicholas Pavone, Amelia Andretti, Brianna Zorn and Rachael Nicholson.

Gabriel Mack of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2021 fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.

