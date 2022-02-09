Education notes

On the dean’s list
Five students from Mooresville have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. They are Emily George, Nicholas Pavone, Amelia Andretti, Brianna Zorn and Rachael Nicholson.
Gabriel Mack of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2021 fall semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.
