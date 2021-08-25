Education notes

They’re graduates
Taylor Collins of Mooresville has graduated from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.
Forty-five students from Mooresville have graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill during the spring 2021 semester. The students and their degrees are: Lindsey Allison, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Madison Carney, Bachelor of Arts in global studies; Rachel Carney, Bachelor of Arts in exercise and sport science; Matthew Chenard, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience; Khala Dally, Bachelor of Science in statistics and analytics; William Davidson, Bachelor of Science in clinical lab science; Caitlyn Davis, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Hattie Doherty, Bachelor of Arts in art history; Kayla Doughty, Bachelor of Arts in exercise and sport science; Andrew Fisher, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Noah Foster, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Therese Gerbich, Doctor of Philosophy in biology; Megan Gurjar, Doctor of Medicine; Zoe Hambley, Bachelor of Arts in media and journalism; Sunaly Hatharasinghe, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Maggie Hinel, Bachelor of Arts in media and journalism; Andrew Huffman, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Korina Kempthorn, Bachelor of Science in biology; Julia Khatibzadeh, Doctor of Dental Surgery; Mary Spain Lowder, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Alexis Lynch, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Richa Malhotra, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Briana Marinoni, Bachelor of Science in biology; Amanda Martin, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Katherine Martin, Bachelor of Science in environmental sciences; Kepli Meadows, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Sophie Meglio, Bachelor of Arts in Education in human development and family studies; William Missert, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Savannah Moore, Bachelor of Science in biology; Parker Norman, Bachelor of Science in Public Health in health policy and management; Graham Pake, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Marcella Pansini, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Tyler Peacock, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Nia Peterson, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Alexander Pfeil, Bachelor of Science in Public Health in nutrition; Maria Pin, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Meaghan Quinn, Bachelor of Science in biomedical and health science engineering; Eileen Sam, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Clayton Saunders, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Casey Scholl, Bachelor of Arts in exercise and sport science; Jonathan Sevier, Bachelor of Science in biology; Sarah Slay, Bachelor of Science in biology; Melissa Tomczak, Bachelor of Arts in media and journalism; Taryn Valentino, Bachelor of Science in business administration; and Michael Whitfield, Bachelor of Arts in history.
Five students from Mooresville have graduated during the 2021 summer semester at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students and their degrees are: Elizabeth Carrigan, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Paige Goodson, Master of Accounting; Jacklyn Googins, Master of Science in occupational therapy; Chloe Todd, Bachelor of Arts in exercise and sport science; and Lauren Westbrook, Bachelor of Arts in media and journalism.