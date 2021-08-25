Education notes

They’re graduates

Forty-five students from Mooresville have graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill during the spring 2021 semester. The students and their degrees are: Lindsey Allison, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Madison Carney, Bachelor of Arts in global studies; Rachel Carney, Bachelor of Arts in exercise and sport science; Matthew Chenard, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience; Khala Dally, Bachelor of Science in statistics and analytics; William Davidson, Bachelor of Science in clinical lab science; Caitlyn Davis, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Hattie Doherty, Bachelor of Arts in art history; Kayla Doughty, Bachelor of Arts in exercise and sport science; Andrew Fisher, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Noah Foster, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Therese Gerbich, Doctor of Philosophy in biology; Megan Gurjar, Doctor of Medicine; Zoe Hambley, Bachelor of Arts in media and journalism; Sunaly Hatharasinghe, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Maggie Hinel, Bachelor of Arts in media and journalism; Andrew Huffman, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Korina Kempthorn, Bachelor of Science in biology; Julia Khatibzadeh, Doctor of Dental Surgery; Mary Spain Lowder, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Alexis Lynch, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Richa Malhotra, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Briana Marinoni, Bachelor of Science in biology; Amanda Martin, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Katherine Martin, Bachelor of Science in environmental sciences; Kepli Meadows, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Sophie Meglio, Bachelor of Arts in Education in human development and family studies; William Missert, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Savannah Moore, Bachelor of Science in biology; Parker Norman, Bachelor of Science in Public Health in health policy and management; Graham Pake, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Marcella Pansini, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Tyler Peacock, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Nia Peterson, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Alexander Pfeil, Bachelor of Science in Public Health in nutrition; Maria Pin, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Meaghan Quinn, Bachelor of Science in biomedical and health science engineering; Eileen Sam, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Clayton Saunders, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Casey Scholl, Bachelor of Arts in exercise and sport science; Jonathan Sevier, Bachelor of Science in biology; Sarah Slay, Bachelor of Science in biology; Melissa Tomczak, Bachelor of Arts in media and journalism; Taryn Valentino, Bachelor of Science in business administration; and Michael Whitfield, Bachelor of Arts in history.