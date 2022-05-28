Education notes

President’s list honors

Amir Abou Mayaleh of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA with no incompletes) for the spring 2022 semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chancellor’s honor roll

Madeline Whitt of Mooresville was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

On the dean’s list

Roman Magazu of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.

Rebekah Deforest and Brooke Stewart, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s honor roll (minimum 3.50 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

Megan Rose Walters of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA and no grade below a C) for the spring 2022 semester at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill.

Bryce Masters of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the 2022 spring semester at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia.