Education notes

She’s a graduate

Ashley Schrader of Mooresville has graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies.

President’s list honors

Halle Burns, Elizabeth Kurtz and Miles Miller, all of Mooresville, and Taylor Reeder of Troutman, were named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

On the dean’s list

Bryce Masters of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the 2021 spring semester at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia.

Grace Cochrane, Dante Pellegrino, Dylan Rings and Jesse Singh, all of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.