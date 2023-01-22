Education notes

President’s list honors

William McLaughlin, Dallas Kerr, Monee Correll and Carly O’grady, all of Mooresville, and Audrey Williams of Troutman were named to the president’s list (minimum 3.700 GPA) for the 2022 fall term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

On the dean’s list

Keilynn Smith of Mooresville has been named to fall 2022 dean’s list (minimum 3.500 GPA) at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tyler Palehonki of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.50 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at York College of Pennsylvania in York, Pennsylvania.

Grace Swing of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA with no grade below a C) for the fall 2022 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.