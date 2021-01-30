Education notes

She’s a graduate

Hannah White of Mooresville has graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta during the fall 2020 semester where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering with highest honors. Commencement exercises were held Dec. 11-12 at the Bobby Dodd Stadium.

President’s list honors

Amber Locasto of Mooresville was named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at the University of South Carolina Beaufort in Bluffton, S.C.

Brodie Darrell Smith of Mooresville was named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at the Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone.

On the dean’s list

Matthew Elder of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.