Education notes

A graduate

Xiaoqing Xie of Mooresville has graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree during the summer semester from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

Gold star award

Trevor Mayes of Mooresville was awarded a gold star for his academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher.

On the dean’s list

Trevor Mayes of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.2 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.