Education notes
Education notes

On the dean’s list

  • Kara Baker and Bradley Stone, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.00 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
  • Paja Vu of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
  • Allie Hildebran and Eleni Kash, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Costal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
