 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education notes
0 Comments
alert top story
Education notes

Education notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

They’re graduates

Tricia Lorenzi of Mooresville graduated in May 2021 from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Selene Mautte of Mooresville graduated during May commencement ceremonies from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, with an AS in applied liberal arts.

On the dean’s list

Amy Meister of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.

Douglas Cummings of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.300 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia unveils new war plane, Putin hails air power

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics