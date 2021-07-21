Education notes

They’re graduates

Tricia Lorenzi of Mooresville graduated in May 2021 from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.

Selene Mautte of Mooresville graduated during May commencement ceremonies from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, with an AS in applied liberal arts.

On the dean’s list

Amy Meister of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.

Douglas Cummings of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.300 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.