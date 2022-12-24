Education notes

A graduate

Corey Brown of Mooresville graduated from National University of Health Services in Lombard, Illinois, with a Master of Science in acupuncture. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16.

National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, oriental medicine, and biomedical sciences.

On the dean’s list

Lauren Moulison of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Students must carry a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.