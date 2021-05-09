Education notes

They’re graduates

Five students from Mooresville have graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, during commencement exercises held April 29-May 2. They are:

Olivia Grace Fox, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, is a Chinese major in the College of Liberal Arts;

Michael Francesco Stiles, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, is a general business major in the School of Business Administration;

Jacob Andrew Commer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and is a mechanical engineering major in the School of Engineering;

Joseph Daniel Stiles, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree, is an integrated marketing communication major in the School of Journalism and New Media;

Rachel Larsen, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, is a marketing major in the School of Business Administration.

Honor society

Karina Garcia of Troutman was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Garcia was initiated at Queens University of Charlotte.

Garcia is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.