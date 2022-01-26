Education notes

Gold stars

Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina who achieved a 3.7 GPA or higher in the fall 2021 semester. Two Mooresville students, Trevor Mayes and Samuel Nutting, were recognized for that academic accomplishment.

They’re graduates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hunter Dowdy of Mooresville and Taylor Reeder of Troutman graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 10-11. Dowdy earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, and Reeder earned a bachelor’s degree in human environmental sciences.

On the dean’s list

Bryce Masters of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia.

Trevor Mayes and Samuel Nutting, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.20 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

Sarah Woods of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.