Education notes
She’s a graduate

Anne Clapper of Mooresville has graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering with highest honors.

Chancellor’s honors

Kaitlyn G. Marrs of Mooresville was named to the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin for the spring 2021 semester. Marrs made the roll with high honors (3.5 through 3.79 GPA).

On the dean’s list

Nicholas Burge, Hannah Byrne, Ian Morel, Zoe Newell, William Perrini, Emma Schmid and Adeline Wiggins, all of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina.

