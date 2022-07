Education notes

They’re graduates

Twenty students from Mooresville and three from Troutman graduated from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee during the spring 2022 semester. Those from Mooresville are Amy Bollinger, Nathan Buchanan, Kristin Cates, Courtney Cleveland, Chynna Connor, Daniel Curvin, Corey Debebar, Skylar Foster, Evan Giambrone, Grace Lamack, Braedon Lamark, Marissa McKoy, Curtis Meeks, Michael Meyers, Donna Parker, Emma Seelman, Randy Shaffer, Olivia Smith, Trevor Stahl and Maxwell Tinkley. Troutman students are Dakota Groves, Ian Tolman and Breanna Wooten.

Chancellor’s list honors

Seventeen Mooresville students and two from Troutman were named to the chancellor’s list (minimum 3.8 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. Students from Mooresville are Amy Bollinger, Tristan Catropa, Colby Cross, Ryan D’Amore, Peyton Davis, Corey Debebar, Michael Fisher, Skylar Foster, Braedon Lamark, Ruth McCurry, Donna Parker, Rachel Peterkin, Alyna Pina, Emma Seelman, Katherine Stahl, Maxwell Tinkley and Sophia Trybom. Those from Troutman are Ashlyn Breuer and Andrea Holguin.

On the dean’s list

Nineteen students from Mooresville and one from Troutman were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. Those from Mooresville are Jack Carr, Mia DiTommaso, Olivia Ensalaco, Robert Henderson, Michael Hernandez, Michaela Mazzone, Curtis Meeks, Levi Peterson, Allison Pohlman, Christine Robbins, Caden Ryan, Emily Sarvak, Jenna Schwartz, Joshua Seguin, Randy Shaffer, Sydney Skidmore, Olivia Smith, Peyton Tierney and Izaria Turner. From Troutman is Bridget McGuire.