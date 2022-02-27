 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education notes
Education notes

Education notes

President’s list

honors

Riley Graham and Emily Faria, both of Mooresville were named to the president’s list (minimum 3.8 GPA with no grade lower than a C and no Incomplete) for the fall 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

On the dean’s

list

Samantha Beaver of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA with no grade lower than a C and no Incomplete) for the fall 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

Amari Johnson of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.

Caroline Sugar of Mooresville and Audrey Gibbs of Davidson were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.625 GPA) for the fall 2021 term at the University of the South, (known as Sewanee) in Sewanee, Tennessee.

Aspen Currie and Peyton Irwin, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts in Athens, Ohio.

