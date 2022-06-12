Education notes

They’re graduates

Hannah DeBerardinis of Mooresville graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, during commencement exercises in May 2022.

Kyrsten Eller of Mooresville graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and information sciences from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during May commencement ceremonies.

Three area students have graduated from the University of the South during the May 7 commencement ceremonies held in All Saints’ Chapel on the Sewanee, Tennessee, campus. They are Audrey Rae Gibbs of Davidson, who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Benjamin Wiley Reddick of Davidson, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English; and Caroline Alexis Sugar of Connecticut, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Her parents, Deborah and John D. Sugar, are of Mooresville.

President’s list honors

Emily Long of Mooresville was named to the president’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.

On the dean’s list

Connor Vucovich of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Kelsey Di Pietro of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list, (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Sarah Woods and Katelyn Metzger, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.