Education notes

Chancellor’s list honors

Kaitlyn G. Marrs of Mooresville has been named to the highest honors chancellor’s honor roll (minimum 3.8 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Tenn.

On the dean’s list

Emilie Carns of Mooresville has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.

Scholarship awarded

Jessica Edmondson of Mooresville was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship during the fall 2020 term. Edmondson is a student at Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pennsylvania, studying corporate communications.

During the fall 2020 term, 152 Penn College students were awarded $135,000 in scholarships by the Central Penn College Education Foundation.

“We are committed to making a difference in the lives of our students,” said Sandy Box, director of the Education Foundation. “These scholarships can be true game changers. For many of our students, these awards can mean the difference between staying and finishing their degree or leaving due to financial concerns.”