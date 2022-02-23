 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education notes
President’s list honors

Riley Graham and Emily Faria, both of Mooresville were named to the president's list (minimum 3.8 GPA with no grade lower than a C and no Incomplete) for the fall 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

On the dean’s list

  • Samantha Beaver of Mooresville was named to the dean's list (minimum 3.6 GPA with no grade lower than a C and no incomplete) for the fall 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
  • Amari Johnson of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.
