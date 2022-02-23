Education notes

President’s list honors
Riley Graham and Emily Faria, both of Mooresville were named to the president's list (minimum 3.8 GPA with no grade lower than a C and no Incomplete) for the fall 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
On the dean’s list
- Samantha Beaver of Mooresville was named to the dean's list (minimum 3.6 GPA with no grade lower than a C and no incomplete) for the fall 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
- Amari Johnson of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2021 semester at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.
