Education notes

President’s list honors

Hannah DeBerardinis and Haley Stoup, both of Mooresville, were named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.

On the dean’s list

  • Catherine Bodick of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at The University of South Carolina Aiken.
  • Megan Cresci of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.
