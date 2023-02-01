Education notes

President’s list honors

Haley Stoup of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list (minimum 3.900 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Amir Abou Mayaleh of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA with no incompletes) for the fall 2022 semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.

She’s a graduate

Andrea Ferrero of Mooresville graduated with a degree in physician assistant studies — MPAS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022.

On the dean’s list

Olivia Mattis and Megan Cresci, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Jack A. Dingman of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.50 GPA, with no incomplete grades) for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.