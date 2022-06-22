Education notes

They’re graduates

Jordan Shoemaker, of Mooresville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Georgia State University in Atlanta during the spring 2022 semester.

Sam Johnson, of Mooresville, has graduated during spring commencement exercises from Marquette University in Milwaukee, earning a Master of Science in computing.

President’s list honors

Halle Burns and Miles Miller, both of Mooresville, have been named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Allie Hildebran, of Mooresville, has been named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

On the dean’s list

Jackson Vanness, of Mooresville, has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.

Seven students from Mooresville have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. They are Kyrsten Eller, Michelle Hearn, Savanna Holbert, Alexis Logan, Logan Scherr, Jesse Singh and Abigail Tuchscherer.

Eleni Kash, of Mooresville, has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Coast Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

Rebecca Belkin, of Troutman, has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 quality point average) for the spring 2022 semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Tara Grogan, of Cleveland, has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.4 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.

Peyton Irwin, of Mooresville, has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) at Ohio University College of Fine Arts in Athens, Ohio, for the spring 2022 semester.