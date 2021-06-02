Education notes

They’re graduates

Sutton Atha of Mooresville graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, with a degree in emergency management.

Four local Mooresville students have graduated from The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Grace Cochrane earned a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business; Elizabeth Kurtz earned a Bachelor of Science degree; Jonathan Messer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration; and Dylan Rings earned a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration.

Gabrielle D. Gianikos of Mooresville and Kassie Anne Williams of Doolie graduated from Mars Hill University, Mars Hill. Gianikos graduated summa cum laude earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in art; and Williams received a Bachelor of Science degree in integrated health sciences.

Katherine D. Pless and Lisa M. Rector, both of Mooresville, and Janeal R. Bowers of Troutman have graduated from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. Pless earned a Bachelor of Science degree in management; Rector earned a Master of Science degree in nursing; and Bowers earned a Master of Science degree in nursing.

On the dean’s list