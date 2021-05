Education notes

He’s a graduate

Christopher John Llewellyn of Mooresville has earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from University of Maryland Global Campus, formerly University of Maryland University College. The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for the Class of 2021.

President’s list honors

Jodi Barone, Christopher Sanchez, Keying Huang and Nicholas Poblocki, all of Mooresville, and Nora Thompson of Troutman were named to the president’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the winter 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Chancellor’s list

Olivia Grace Fox of Mooresville was named to the chancellor’s honor roll (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

On the dean’s list

Joseph Daniel Stiles and Madeline Grace Whitt, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s honor roll (minimum 3.50 GPA) for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.