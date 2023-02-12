They’re graduates

Emily George and Tatum Kempthorn, both of Mooresville, have graduated during Dec. 16 commencement ceremonies at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. Emily graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in advertising and public relations and Tatum graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.

On the dean’s list

Trevor Mayes and Samuel Nutting, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.20 GPA with no incomplete grade or no grade below C) for the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

Five Mooresville students have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina. They are Nicholas Burge, Ian Morel, Anthony Quartetti, Emma Schmid and Adeline Wiggins.

Sarah Woods and Katelyn Metzger, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

Honor roll

Kyla Moore of Davidson has been named to the honor roll (all grades of 85 or above) during the fall 2022 term at Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. Mercersburg Academy is a coeducational, independent college preparatory boarding and day school with students enrolled in grades 9-12 and a postgraduate year.