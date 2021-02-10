Education notes

President’s list honors
Three students from Mooresville and one from Troutman have been named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They are Halle Burns, Elizabeth Kurtz and Miles Miller, all of Mooresville, and Taylor Reeder of Troutman.
On the dean’s list
Four students from Mooresville have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They are Michelle Hearn, Olivia Jernigan, Dylan Rings and Jesse Singh.
