Education notes

Phi Kappa Phi honor society

Five Mooresville students and one from Troutman were all recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Those from Mooresville are Nicole Gantz, Roshna Ragunathan, Kinlee Shea and Sara Webb, all at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and Rylie Warren at East Carolina University. From Troutman is Addison LaBelle, also at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Founded in 1897, membership into Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Omicron Delta Kappa honor society

Shannon Gardner, a native of Troutman, was recently initiated into the Campbell University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.