Education notes

Education notes

They’re graduates

Tessa Wrigley of Mooresville has graduated from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. An economics major, Wrigley graduated magna cum laude with departmental honors in economics and completed an honors presentation titled “Income and Life Satisfaction: The Influence of Country Characteristics.” Commencement exercises were held May 22.

Hunter Stewart of Mooresville has graduated from The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in finance during commencement exercises May 7.

On dean’s list

Four Mooresville students were named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina. They are Nicholas Burge, Ian Morel, Emma Schmid and Adeline Wiggins.

Kinnon Rockness of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2022 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.

