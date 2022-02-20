Local Citadel cadet awarded Dutch Military Proficiency Badge

Trevor Mayes of Mooresville is one of the 11 cadets at The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, who was recently awarded the Dutch Military Proficiency Badge.

Physical fitness is one of the four pillars at The Citadel supporting the cadet experience in the development of the whole individual.

As part of that commitment, The Citadel Physical Effectiveness Program leads cadets through regular early morning physical training and the required military-based PT test every semester. CPEP is underpinned by the philosophy that effective leaders take pride in their own level of physical fitness.

Recently 11 cadets and knobs (freshmen) took their commitment to physical fitness to another level, earning the Dutch Military Proficiency Badge. Members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets were first introduced to the badge and its related challenges by Capt. Wouter Sijtsma, The Citadel’s Alpha Company Tactical, Advisory and Counseling (TAC) Officer.