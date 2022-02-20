Local Citadel cadet awarded Dutch Military Proficiency Badge

Trevor Mayes of Mooresville is one of the 11 cadets at The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, who was recently awarded the Dutch Military Proficiency Badge.
Physical fitness is one of the four pillars at The Citadel supporting the cadet experience in the development of the whole individual.
As part of that commitment, The Citadel Physical Effectiveness Program leads cadets through regular early morning physical training and the required military-based PT test every semester. CPEP is underpinned by the philosophy that effective leaders take pride in their own level of physical fitness.
Recently 11 cadets and knobs (freshmen) took their commitment to physical fitness to another level, earning the Dutch Military Proficiency Badge. Members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets were first introduced to the badge and its related challenges by Capt. Wouter Sijtsma, The Citadel’s Alpha Company Tactical, Advisory and Counseling (TAC) Officer.
Sijtsma is an active duty member of the Royal Netherland Air Force. His military career began in 1979 as a Dutch Army communication specialist. Over his decades of service, he became a pilot and parachutist, was trained in Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warfare and has engaged heavily in officer and non-commissioned officer training, including for the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
In 2017, Sijtsma helped cadets form a charter to establish The Citadel Foreign Military Auxiliary. Not long after, their efforts were recognized by the Royal Netherlands Armed Forces when the first group of cadets, 23 in all, passed the same series of exercises Dutch forces must complete. In January the newest group of cadets to earn the badge were presented with their awards.
What does it take to earn the Dutch Military Proficiency Badge?
These are the requirements that must be met to qualify for the badge:
Requirements for men
1000 yard speed run, full combat gear, within 4:20 minutes
5000 yard (3 Mile) endurance run, PT gear, within 23:15 minutes
Cat crawl on a rope or cable, combat gear, no helmet, 23 yards minimum, starting position ape hang, then swing on the rope for cat crawl
Obstacle course, combat gear, no helmet, within 4:30 minutes
Hand grenade throwing (30 yards), combat gear, no helmet, four grenades, minimum throw 30 yards, within 90 seconds
Rope climbing, combat gear, no helmet, no jumping up, no gliding down
Swimming (optional, but needed for blue badge inlay), swimming gear, minimum 200 yards within 4:50 minutes
Requirements for women
1000 yard speed run, full combat gear, within 5:10 minutes
5000 yard (3 Mile) endurance run, PT gear, within 27:45 minutes
Cat crawl on a rope or cable, combat gear, no helmet, 20 yards minimum, starting position ape hang, then swing on the rope for cat crawl
Obstacle course, combat gear, no helmet, within 4:30 minutes
Hand grenade throwing (30 yards), combat gear, no helmet, four grenades, minimum throw 20 yards, within 90 seconds
Rope climbing, combat gear, no helmet, no jumping up, no gliding down
Swimming (optional, but needed for blue badge inlay) , swimming gear, minimum 200 yards within 5:25 minutes