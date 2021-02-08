Local resident inducted into honor society

Harrison Coleman II of Mooresville was recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Coleman was initiated at National Intelligence University in Washington, D.C.

Coleman is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

Today, the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.