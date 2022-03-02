Local student to participate in leadership program

Madeline Hiteshue of Mooresville is one of four high school students who have been selected by EnergyUnited to participate in unique leadership opportunities in June.

Hiteshue, 16, is a junior at Pine Lake Preparatory and is very active in her school and community as a Junior Ambassador, member of four honor societies, Crosby Scholar and Cancer Kids First Ambassador. She serves as vice president of the junior class. Hiteshue is also a three sport varsity student-athlete and has served as a captain of the women’s basketball team for the 2021-22 season.

Hiteshue, along with Patrick Oglesby of Huntersville, will both represent EnergyUnited in Washington D.C. as delegates in the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour program. The students will join more than 1,500 students from across the United States for a one-week, all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. While on the tour, students will have the opportunity to learn more about electric cooperatives, meet and interact with congressional leaders and visit historic monuments.

The cooperative has also selected Parker Arial of Cornelius and Shelby Younts of Lexington to represent EnergyUnited in June in the Cooperative Leadership Camp program, organized by the Cooperative Council of North Carolina.

“The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour and Cooperative Leadership programs will offer incredible leadership experiences for these students,” said Maureen Moore, communication manager for Energy United. “We are very honored to offer these opportunities for four students who have demonstrated academic excellence and a strong commitment to community service.”