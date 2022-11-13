Local students inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

Carson Cook, Grace Ann Krohn and Richard Lowder Whitfield, all of Mooresville, are among the 260 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students to be inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Cook is a senior with statistics and analytics and economics majors; Krohn, is a senior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major; and Whitfield is a junior with business administration and geological sciences majors and a history minor.

In a release, it was noted that Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society. Less than one percent of all college students qualify for acceptance.

The recent induction ceremony featured remarks by chapter officers and a keynote address by Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost J. Christopher Clemens, Jaroslav Folda Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy.

Past and present Phi Beta Kappa members from across the country have included 17 American presidents, 42 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, more than 150 Nobel Laureates and numerous artistic, intellectual and political leaders.

Membership is open to undergraduates in college and professional degree programs who meet stringent eligibility requirements. A student who has completed 75 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better on a 4-point scale is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Grades earned at other universities are not considered.

Phi Beta Kappa has 293 chapters nationwide. UNC-Chapel Hill’s chapter, Alpha of North Carolina, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of eight chapters in the state.