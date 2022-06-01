Maintaining healthy joints seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar June 21 titled “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring orthopedic nurse navigator Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation.

If unable to attend the June presentation, additional seminars will be offered throughout the year.

Visit the Events tab at lnrmc.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

For information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.