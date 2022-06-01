 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Maintaining healthy joints seminar set

  • 0
6-1 healthy joints seminar

Dedmon

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar June 21 titled “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring orthopedic nurse navigator Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation.

If unable to attend the June presentation, additional seminars will be offered throughout the year.

Visit the Events tab at lnrmc.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

For information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas town begins burying its children after school shooting