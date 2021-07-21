Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas, Inc. presents scholarship

The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. presented its annual Matilda Reid Campbell Scholarship during senior awards night at Mooresville High School.

This year’s recipient was Matthew Otabor, the son of Andrew and Monica Otabor. A 2020 graduate of Mooresville High School, Matthew ranked 130th in a class of 479 with a grade point average of 3.90. He will be attending Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, in the fall where he plans to major in business administration and management.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are honored and proud to award the Matilda Reid Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Matthew and wish him well in his new adventure and all his endeavors,” said Beatrice Spaulding, a member of the local chapter.

Spaulding noted that the scholarship is named in honor and memory of Campbell, an educator and organizer of the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas Inc. in 1966. She served as an elementary teacher in the Mooresville Graded School District for many years until her health failed.

“Education is one of the national organization’s programmic thrust purposed to assist graduating black high school students pursuing higher levels of learning,” Spaulding shared in an email. “Since 1979, the reinstated chapter has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors for more than 39 years.”