Mooresville Graded Schools to reopen under Plan C

MOORESVILLE - The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday to approve Superintendent Dr. Stephen Mauney’s recommendation to reopen school Aug. 17 under Plan C - which dictates remote learning four days a week for all students in grades K-12 — through the end of the first grading quarter.
Board members Debbie Marsh, Greg Whitfield, Roger Hyatt, Leon Pridgen and Kerry Pennell all approved Mauney’s recommendation after expressing concern about sending the district’s students, teachers and staff members back to school during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. MGSD schools have been closed since mid-March when Gov. Roy Cooper shut down public schools across the state to stop the spread of the virus.
“My heart absolutely breaks for our youngest students because I know how vital that face-to-face is and that relationship is, not only with the teachers but with their peers, too,” Marsh said. “Yet I keep falling back to the number one concern that we all have as parents, as a teacher, as a principal. My first concern always has to be safety.”
With the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases around the state and Iredell County, Mauney said the effects of just one student or teacher testing positive would not only “be a huge blow to the instructional process that goes on in our schools,” but would “cripple the continuity” of Plan B’s combination of in-person instruction and remote learning. Mandatory health screening would also take time away from instruction, he said.
As part of the reopening plan recommendation under Plan C, Mauney said the district’s school nutrition department would deliver meals in busses to neighborhoods to feed students during this remote-learning period. Mauney said district leadership would continuously assess the state’s and county’s COVID-19 numbers to determine how, if and when students can return to classrooms. He also said the district would ask county leaders to help provide child care options for families.
The end of the district’s first grading quarter is Oct. 16, said MGSD Chief Communication Officer Tanae McLean.
Parents still have the option of enrolling students in the district’s separate Mooresville Online Academy, however, for the 2020-21 school year.
Hyatt said the board’s decision to reopen under Plan C is just a starting point. “What we decide today is not carved in stone… it’s only a plan to get us started,” Hyatt said.
Under Plan C, students in grades K-12 will have a blended model made up of live instructional time and independent work time four days a week with Wednesday serving as a flexible day for events like small group intervention, teacher office hours, tutoring sessions, optional club meetings and IEP meetings.
Mauney said there would be no face-to-face extra-curricular activities under Plan C. Clubs can still meet virtually but the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has delayed the start of fall sports until at least Sept. 1, Mauney said.
School board members scheduled Wednesday’s special meeting solely to select a school reopening plan that would meet the requirements of Cooper, who on July 14 announced public schools would reopen under the state’s Plan B - a combination of in-person learning at school and remote learning at home.
The school district could have chosen to open under Plan B as long as it met state requirements of mandatory face coverings for students in grades K-12, symptom and temperature screenings, six feet of social distancing in all school buildings and special cleaning protocols. To maintain social distancing requirements under Plan B, MGSD students in grades K-3 would be split up in two groups based on last names and attend in-person school two days a week and have remote, independent self-paced work three days a week. Students in grades 4-12 would be split into one of three groups based on last name and attend one day of in-person school and four days of remote, independent self-paced work.
During the 3.5 hour meeting, held at the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center, the board also discussed the newly-created Plan C+, a combination of remote learning and in-person instruction that would have applied only to students in grades K-3.
But board members, in part, respected the wishes of district teachers and staff members who overwhelmingly said they preferred to open completely virtual under Plan C. In a survey sent out last week, McLean revealed during the meeting that 66 percent of MGSD teachers and 71 percent of school or district administrators preferred Plan C as opposed to Plan B.
Of the 2,866 parents who responded to the survey, 56.9 percent said it was best to open under Plan B with 43.1 percent saying it was best to open under Plan C, McLean said.
After presentations on Plan B, Plan C and Plan C+, Mauney said he recommended either Plan C or Plan C+ but asked board members to discuss both plans before he made his final recommendation.
The board members asked the elementary school principals in attendance to give their thoughts because elementary schools would be the only schools to have children face-to-face under Plan C+. South Elementary School Principal Mark Cottone said Plan C+ seemed like it still had some risk to it but added “We will make it work regardless.”
Rocky River Elementary School Principal Chuck LaRusso said he worried about the risks of going back to school for his staff, as well. “That’s very real,” LaRusso said. “But, do we need to weigh it against what we know elementary students need and that’s the social-emotional connection, that’s the hands-on learning situation,” LaRusso said. “That’s a very, very difficult decision.”
All the principals asked if there would be extra staff members to help with the workload if Plan C+ was approved.
“We want to make sure we do have as much resources and support because we are going to need more hands than what we have,” said Park View Elementary Principal Misha Rogers.
Afterwards, board members expressed their opinions on which plan the district should reopen under.
“Plan B seems to be the much riskier one and the one that exposes our children to safety issues,” said Whitfield.
Pennell said she worried for the safety of the teachers. “I’m a little more comfortable with C than C plus,” she said.
“If you’re sick, you can’t learn,” Hyatt said.
Pridgen repeated what Marsh said earlier about students across the country being in the same boat because of the COVID-19 epidemic. But, MGSD has better prepared its students during the time away from classrooms and during the time spent learning at home. “Some people are in a dingy and we’re in a yacht,” Pridgen said.
