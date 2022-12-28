Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation offering scholarships

Local graduating high school seniors are reminded that once again the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is offering numerous one year scholarships to those graduating in 2023. These scholarships will range from $1,000 to $5,000 each.

Only graduating seniors who live in Southern Iredell County, exit 42 south jurisdiction, are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve.

Applications for the scholarships are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell High schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduates, along with charter school graduates who live in, and the schools are in, Southern Iredell can apply as well.

They may also be received by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation, at frankowens777@yahoo.com.

Applications are due in by March 1, and none will be accepted after that date.

For additional information, email frankowens777@yahoo.com.