Mooresville School Menus

The following meals will be served in the Mooresville graded schools Aug. 15-19.

Monday

Breakfast — Cheez-It crackers, mozzarella string cheese, fruit punch, raisins, (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have Cinnamon Toast Crunch bar)

Lunch — Chicken fillet sandwich, berried green beans, potatoes, pears with cherries, (Park View, EMIS and MIS also have cheese pizza, grilled chicken wrap and veggie lovers wrap; MMS also has cheese pizza; MHS Center Avenue location also has cheese pizza and carrots with dip; Blue Devil Blvd. location every day has Pizza Hut cheese and pepperoni pizza, spicy chicken sandwich, chicken fillet sandwich, chicken tenders, sriracha glazed chicken bites, pasta salad, roll, berries green beans, carrots with ranch dip, black bean and corn salad, garden salad plus either potato wedges or oven baked fries and a fruit selection)

Tuesday

Breakfast — Honey roasted sunflower seeds, NutriGrain bar, juice, fruit cup, (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have mini French toast)

Lunch — Cowboy burger, carrots with ranch dip, taco fiesta black beans, blueberries and cream (Park View, EMIS and MIS also have French bread pizza, chicken tender wrap and veggie lovers wrap; MMS and MHS Center Avenue location also have French bread pizza)

Wednesday

Breakfast — Blueberry breakfast pastry, yogurt, fruit cup, (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have chicken biscuit)

Lunch — Chicken tender bites, baked potato, baked pears, salads — South and Rocky River have garden salad, all other schools have spinach salad; (Park View, EMIS and MIS also have turkey wrap, turkey ham wrap, veggie lovers wrap; MMS also have turkey wrap, turkey ham wrap and roll; MHS Center Avenue location also have turkey wrap, turkey ham wrap and carrots with dip)

Thursday

Breakfast — Marshmallow Mateys, graham cracker sticks, juice, banana, (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have breakfast pizza)

Lunch — South Elementary and Rocky River Elementary have cheeseburger, hamburger, garden salad, steamed broccoli, fruited gelatin; all other school have popcorn chicken bowl, fish nuggets, pasta salad, crunchy baked sweet potato, creamed potatoes, carrots with dip, fruited gelatin. (Park View, EMIS and MIS also have grilled chicken salad with crackers and veggie lovers entrée salad)

Friday

Breakfast — Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, cheddar string cheese, applesauce cup, (Park View, EMIS, MIS, MMS and MHS also have cini mini bagel)

Lunch — South Elementary and Rocky River Elementary have popcorn chicken, creamed potatoes, cherries with whipped topping; Park View, EMIS, MIS and MMS have pepperoni pizza, Sloppy Joe, garden salad, steamed broccoli, sweet cherries with whipped topping; MHS Center Avenue location has popcorn chicken dunkers, fish nuggets, hushpuppies, corn, coleslaw, carrots with ranch dip, baked apples; (Park View, EMIS and MIS also have chicken tender salad with crackers and veggie lovers entrée salad; MMS also has carrots with dip)