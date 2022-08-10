Scholarship presented by local Las Amigas, Inc. chapter

The scholarship committee for the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. has announced that its annual Matilda Reid Campbell Scholarship for 2022, in the amount of $1,000, has been presented to Mooresville native Amiya Gore, the daughter of Akiya Gore.

Gore is a graduate of Mooresville High School and maintained a GPA of 4.1 from the ninth grade through her first semester of her senior year. She will attend Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem this fall to major in nursing.

In addition to Gore receiving the local chapter’s award, she also was selected to receive the Southwest Regional Las Amigas Inc. scholarship of $1,000.

In a letter, Southwest Region Las Amigas Scholarship Chair Barbara G. Garrett and Southwest Region Director Beatrice L. Spaulding shared how proud they are of Gore and wished her continued success in her educational endeavors.

Spaulding said that the Matilda Reid Campbell Scholarship is named in honor and memory of Campbell, an educator and organizer of the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas Inc. in 1966. She served as an elementary teacher in the Mooresville School District for many years until her health failed.

“Education is one of the organization’s programmatic thrust,” Spaulding said, “and our chapter will continue to grow the scholarship award that will assist seniors that are pursuing higher levels of learning.”