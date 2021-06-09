Seminary program senior class is saluted

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world, a record number of high school students have attended a four-year religious educational program sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Known as the Seminary program, it is still going strong after 100 years and is open to teenagers of all faiths.

According to church records, the seminary program, along with its collegiate counterpart, Institutes of Religion, has more students enrolled than any other church-sponsored educational endeavor, with more than 400,000 students worldwide in more than 140 countries.

Locally, 99 students from 11 local church congregations in the Greater Lake Norman-Gastonia area attended Seminary last year, 72 of whom satisfied established program attendance, daily reading and end-of-term examination requirements to graduate with a four-year certificate. They met at 6 a.m. each weekday during the school year to study the book of scripture (the Old and New Testaments, the Book of Mormon, and Doctrine and Covenants) assigned for the given year.

Mooresville resident Brenda Esselman coordinates Seminary scheduling and maintains attendance and advancements records for students in the 11 congregations.