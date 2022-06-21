Woodland Heights Elementary Kids Heart Challenge program breaks fundraising records

Students and staff members at Woodland Heights Elementary raised nearly $30,000 as part of the Kids Heart Challenge.

The challenge is the American Heart Association’s community service-learning program that engages all students in participating schools in heart healthy and emotionally positive activities. Students are encouraged to take a challenge to either Move More or Be Kind during their program which lasts from two to three weeks. They also learn about healthy lifestyles and improving their community.

There is an optional fundraising component as well that helps fund the AHA’s mission. Woodland Heights recently broke AHA local fundraising records with its Kids Heart Challenge program and earned recognition as the top fundraiser in North Carolina.

At Woodland Heights in Mooresville, physical education teacher Monika Woodruff was able to gather nearly 300 students to participate in this year’s events. As a school, they focused on physical activity with the Move More challenge and perfected their jump rope skills. There were 293 students who accepted a challenge to either Move More or Be Kind during February. More than 30 students learned hands-only CPR and took a quiz to show their understanding of this lifesaving skill. A total of 249 student families contributed financially to the program.

Monika Wilson and Myron Miller, passionate volunteers for the AHA, helped spearhead the effort along with Principal Kristie Spenner. The students and their families respond generously, breaking previous AHA records and raising the most for any school in the state. This year they raised $29,926.68 in honor of all the people they know affected by heart disease.