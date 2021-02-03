 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire in Mooresville apartment quickly extinguished by MFD
View Comments
top story

Fire in Mooresville apartment quickly extinguished by MFD

{{featured_button_text}}
piedmont1.jpg

A fire at the Piedmont Pointe Apartments in Mooresville caused about $20,000 in damage.

 Taylor Jedrzejek, Mooresville Tribune

The Mooresville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Piedmont Pointe apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

They arrived at the apartment located at 120 Piedmont Pointe Drive to find smoke coming out of the upstairs window and the roofline. They were able to safely evacuate all eight apartments located in the building and quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to other units.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The time from arrival at the scene to control of the fire was just 24 minutes and shortly after control was called, residents of the other seven units were allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still under investigation by the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s office.

Mooresville Deputy Fire Chief Shane LaCount estimated the property damage to be around $20,000.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why the Arctic Ocean used to be full of freshwater

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics