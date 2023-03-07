Throughout Woodland Heights Elementary, many teachers use a program called ClassDojo as a way to reward and reinforce positive behavior in all aspects of a student’s daily life at the school.

Points are awarded for a variety of things, from answering questions correctly in class or remaining quiet in the hallway, to name just a couple. Students are then offered chances to spend their points, which many do — but not second-grader Griffin Fowler.

Over the current course of the school year, Fowler has racked up more than 800 points, more than enough for any prize available to him, but he sought to do something more impactful with his points, so he went to his teacher, Allison Kaufman, with an idea.

“He said ‘I think I want to do a donation for the humane society’,” she recalled. “So now, he’s giving his own points away to his classmates to incentivize others to donate.”

Now, by giving away 10 of his own points per donation, Fowler has accumulated a sizable donation of dog toys, food, and various other supplies to donate to the Lake Norman Humane Society.

“I just love dogs,” Fowler said. “I wanted to try to make their home a bit more special.”

It’s not just his own class that is bringing in donations for Fowler’s cause, either, the entirety of the second grade has chipped in to help him compile the pile of goods to be donated.

When the news got back to his parents, Stephen and Liz Fowler, they were extremely proud, but not surprised that their son would take on such an altruistic cause seemingly far beyond his years.

“He’s got such a big heart,” Stephen said. “He loves to give back, he’s always sharing — we don’t know if this is learned or not, but we weren’t surprised. We’re so proud of him.”

The idea for the project brought his mother to tears.

Back in the classroom, Fowler also designed signs to be put around the school as well as tickets to give to classmates to credit their donation. He will continue to collect donations through the week following Spring Break, or roughly March 17.

And even with the large amount of points that Fowler has had to distribute to classmates for their donations, he looks to be on track to still have a large sum leftover to be used in the final couple of months of the school year.

“I think we’ll probably throw him some kind of party with those leftover points,” Kaufman said. “He’s definitely earned it.”