Full of Pride: Pine Lake celebrates the Class of '21 with Senior Tailgate

The highlight of the event was keynote speaker Chad Porter, a renowned motivational speaker with endorsements from Clemson Football head coach Dabo Swinney and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who reminded the seniors that even though this year has been hard, the seniors could be better off in the long run.

“‘Meant to be’ moments are those moments in our life when we don’t understand what we are going through,” Porter said to the gathered crowd. “Sometimes it's tough, sometimes it’s challenging and it doesn’t make sense.

“But maybe some time passes and maybe we can look back and say ‘I know why I went through that now.’...So it does stink that your senior year is different, but it doesn’t mean it has to be less special.”

High school seniors across the country are experiencing a lot of the same things right now, but on Wednesday, the Pine Lake Class of 2021 got to be a little closer to normal.

The seniors did still write notes to the kindergarteners, by the way. The notes from the Class of ‘21 will be passed along to the Class of ‘33 and, who knows, maybe the experience they had with their crazy senior year will help those kids get through crazy times of their own.

