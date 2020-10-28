Full of Pride: Pine Lake celebrates the Class of '21 with Senior Tailgate

Every year at the Pine Lake senior breakfast, the ceremony is concluded by giving every senior a sunflower and a small piece of paper. They are instructed to write a message and give the note, along with the sunflower, to a kindergartener upon returning to the school later that day.
However, in true 2020 fashion, the sunflowers were, to quote Upper School Assistant Principal Lori Reuter, ‘stuck in a winter storm on a FedEx truck in the midwest’.
However, not even that could dampen the mood at “The Grey” on Wednesday morning.
All 157 members of the Pine Lake Class of 2021 met at the school’s athletic facility for a celebration of their class, with proper social distancing of course.
“This is an event that we would normally do in August,” Dr. Tim Hoffman, Upper School Principal, said. “We wanted to give them as much of that senior experience that we do year over year.”
The event was held as a tailgate, with cars being spaced one spot apart in the parking lot as well as on the track surrounding the football field. Speeches and performances were given from the top of the press box, looking out over both sides of the gathered cars.
A pair of seniors, Emma Grimmius and Regan Sullivan, opened the ceremony with a performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” with junior JT Sutek providing the musical backing on his guitar.
The highlight of the event was keynote speaker Chad Porter, a renowned motivational speaker with endorsements from Clemson Football head coach Dabo Swinney and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who reminded the seniors that even though this year has been hard, the seniors could be better off in the long run.
“‘Meant to be’ moments are those moments in our life when we don’t understand what we are going through,” Porter said to the gathered crowd. “Sometimes it's tough, sometimes it’s challenging and it doesn’t make sense.
“But maybe some time passes and maybe we can look back and say ‘I know why I went through that now.’...So it does stink that your senior year is different, but it doesn’t mean it has to be less special.”
High school seniors across the country are experiencing a lot of the same things right now, but on Wednesday, the Pine Lake Class of 2021 got to be a little closer to normal.
The seniors did still write notes to the kindergarteners, by the way. The notes from the Class of ‘21 will be passed along to the Class of ‘33 and, who knows, maybe the experience they had with their crazy senior year will help those kids get through crazy times of their own.
