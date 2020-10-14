General election for U.S. House North Carolina District 13

What legislation do you plan to introduce if you are elected and why?

End Citizens United, Reverse Dishonorable Discharges for LGBT people in the military,.

I would also like to introduce legislation around government accountability and transparency. We can’t have lawmakers writing laws where they benefit financially. We have to codify into law conflicts of interest that are currently only ethical violations. These need to be stringently enforced at least at a misdemeanor fraud level. We have to enforce laws and regulations in a more uniform manner. Nobody is above the law.

How do you think the federal government needs to address some of the economic issues from the pandemic such as unemployment?

Infrastructure: We have to invest in our crumbling roads, bridges, and highways. There is so much that has been neglected that can put America back to work in a meaningful way.

Why shouldn’t America be producing these testing supplies, vaccines, and PPE. Why shouldn’t we be exporting these instead of relying on foreign supply chains? Our trade deficit is the worst it’s been in more than a decade. We have to return balance to our global position in the world. It starts here at home.