The Mooresville Board of Commissioners met for their annual retreat Feb. 9-10, discussing a host of different topics ranging from the unified development ordinance (UDO), or the OneMooresville plan, to transportation and infrastructure, and even what the board members thought the town of Mooresville would look like 20 years in the future.

“I was thrilled with the amount we were able to address over the last couple of days,” Mayor Miles Atkins said.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but everyone is very mindful of what Mooresville is and what we want to become.”

For more than 10 hours over the course of two days, the commissioners met in the Charles Mack Citizen Center to have the important discussions that they believe will help to shape policymaking in both the short- and long-term.

A bulk of that discussion centered around both the town’s infrastructure, which is according to many that live within Mooresville, quickly falling behind in regard to the rapid growth, and how to balance that with the framework of continuing to see Mooresville grow as a community.

“I think everybody agrees that, with all the growth that is coming, that there’s a need to let the infrastructure catch up,” Atkins said. “This is why we had the discussions about a possible pause (to some of that new development).”

During the course of the meeting, a long discussion centered around the board looking into how a potential pause on approving new multifamily developments could be implemented to help address travel issues that plague many who live in Mooresville.

“If some of the projects that NCDOT had planned would have actually come to fruition when they were initially planned, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Atkins added. “So many of the decisions we made were in knowing that the infrastructure would be in place.

“But there has to be a balance, because we have to keep our options open to the good projects that can add tremendous value and enhance the existing infrastructure.”

As it currently stands, the town has roughly an additional 16,000 planned housing units already approved.

Many of the planned road construction projects were discussed at the meeting as well, with the East-West Connector being a point of emphasis. Also discussed were plans for a flyover from Mazeppa Road to Connector Road to make it easier for the many semi-trucks to make their way out of the growing business park.

Other projects addressed were the widening of Langtree Road, widening Talbert Road, installations of traffic signals at the intersection of Oates Road and U.S. 21 as well as at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Johnson Dairy Road, and improvements to the intersection of N.C. 115, U.S. 21 and Shinnville Road.

The board was also given updates on construction projects that are already underway, such as Liberty Park and One Mooresville Center, and ones that are quickly approaching, such as renovations to Moor Park, Cornelius Road Park, and the Mooresville Museum.

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will next meet Monday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.