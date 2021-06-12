 Skip to main content
'Happy to give back': Randy Marion Subaru donates $13K to FeedNC
Randy Marion, third from right, and his Subaru dealership presented a check for more than $13,000 to FeedNC. Executive Director Lara Ingram is on Marion’s right and at far right is Rhonda Olivera, community relations director for Randy Marion. Marshall McCarty, general manager for Randy Marion Subaru is on the left next to the vehicle.

 Taylor Jedrzejek, Mooresville Tribune

For seven straight years now, Randy Marion Subaru has selected the Mooresville-based charity FeedNC to be a part of their annual “Share the Love” sales event that takes place during the holiday season.

On Friday, the dealership presented FeedNC with a check totaling $13,335.

“This amount of money is enormously helpful to us. We don’t receive checks like this every day.” Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, said. “We fed 5,000 people in 2020, so the need was great. This will help us provide all of our services.”

According to FeedNC, if the donation were to solely be used to provide meals for those in need, the donation provided by Randy Marion would pay for roughly 2,700 meals. However, FeedNC not only provides hot meals, they also run a grocery service and provide job training to members of the community that need assistance.

“(FeedNC) is an organization that is very needed in our community,” Randy Marion said. “We’re happy to give back .”

As a company, Randy Marion not only donates to FeedNC financially, employees also donate their time to working at the charity. During the pandemic, they put together backpacks for homeless people in need of some support. Randy Marion employees also help unload delivery trucks at FeedNC every month.

“(Randy Marion) is very familiar with the mission at FeedNC,” Rhonda Olivera, community relations director for Randy Marion, said. “It’s a wonderful thing because it’s not just the money, it’s the time spent there by this staff.”

Each year, when Subaru runs their “Share the Love” sales event, the company takes a portion of the money of each vehicle sold and donates it to a charity of the customers choosing. They have an option between a handful of national charities, such as Make-A-Wish, and one local one.

According to Marshall McCarthy, general manager of Randy Marion Subaru, the dealership sold roughly 100 cars during the sales event with about a third of those buyers selecting FeedNC as their preferred charity.

“Sometimes it’s tough for someone to choose a local charity over Make-A-Wish,” McCarthy said. “We have to be able to promote our local charity. Most of our sales people here have spent time at FeedNC, so it’s just closer to them. It’s a great program.”

