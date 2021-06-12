'Happy to give back': Randy Marion Subaru donates $13K to FeedNC

For seven straight years now, Randy Marion Subaru has selected the Mooresville-based charity FeedNC to be a part of their annual “Share the Love” sales event that takes place during the holiday season.

On Friday, the dealership presented FeedNC with a check totaling $13,335.

“This amount of money is enormously helpful to us. We don’t receive checks like this every day.” Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, said. “We fed 5,000 people in 2020, so the need was great. This will help us provide all of our services.”

According to FeedNC, if the donation were to solely be used to provide meals for those in need, the donation provided by Randy Marion would pay for roughly 2,700 meals. However, FeedNC not only provides hot meals, they also run a grocery service and provide job training to members of the community that need assistance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(FeedNC) is an organization that is very needed in our community,” Randy Marion said. “We’re happy to give back .”

As a company, Randy Marion not only donates to FeedNC financially, employees also donate their time to working at the charity. During the pandemic, they put together backpacks for homeless people in need of some support. Randy Marion employees also help unload delivery trucks at FeedNC every month.