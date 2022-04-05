Harrell’s heroics secures crucial win for Blue Devils (copy)

MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into the night sky for what looked to be a go-ahead grand slam, trailing Mooresville 3-1 with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Avrelle Harrell, however, wasn’t so sure. The Blue Devil center fielder turned and started sprinting toward the wall, and just before crashing into it, dove and snagged the ball before crashing into and through the outfield wall.

The home crowd roared as she held the ball up in her glove for all to see. Her teammates ran to celebrate with her as the Bulls looked on in disbelief.

“That was something special,” Mooresville head coach Paul Kitka said. “I told the girls that in my 17 years of coaching, I’ve never seen a game-winning catch like that.”

The heroic catch from Harrell preserved one of the Blue Devils’ biggest wins of the season, holding on to defeat Hickory Ridge (10-4, 5-3) 3-1 on Monday night, avenging a loss to the Bulls earlier in the season and keeping Mooresville’s hopes of a conference championship alive.

“That was a battle tonight,” Kitka said. “They beat us up last time we played. Tonight was one of the first games where we played a complete and clean game and it showed on the scoreboard.”

After giving up eight runs on 11 hits to the Bulls when they first met back on March 11, the Blue Devils' defense buckled down behind starting pitcher Campbell Schaen and kept the Hickory Ridge offense in check.

Schaen was able to pitch her way out of a few jams on Monday night. Three times, she was able to strand Hickory Ridge baserunners on third base, in the third, fifth, and seventh innings. She was also a master of inducing harmless ground balls, racking up 14 ground outs in the game.

“She was phenomenal in the circle tonight,” Kitka said. “It was nice to see our girls fight through some questionable calls at first base as well.”

The Blue Devils (11-4, 5-3), however, struggled with the bats yet again faced up against Hickory Ridge pitcher Anna Dew. After mustering just two runs on two hits off her in March, they were once again silenced at the plate, garnering just one hit, a Lauren Vanderpool lead-off triple off the fence in right-center field in the top of the first. Vanderpool would later score on a ground ball hit up the middle by Emily Murphy.

The rest of the Blue Devils to reach base in the game were due to walks or defensive errors. Their final two runs of the game would be unearned thanks to Hickory Ridge throwing errors.

“We were patient at the plate and when we made contact, we were able to put the ball in the right place,” Kitka said. “We hadn’t been getting a lot of those kinds of breaks, but we did tonight.”

The win puts Mooresville squarely back into the hunt for the Greater Metro Conference championship with five conference games to play as they move back into a virtual tie with West Cabarrus and Hickory Ridge for second place.

“A win like that can definitely propel us down the stretch,” Kitka said. “Had we lost, we would have been out of the conference race. But, thanks to that catch, we’re still in the thick of it. Now we’ll just see what happens.”

